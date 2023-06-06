The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will take the field against the New York Mets and Starling Marte on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third in baseball with 97 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .461.

The Braves rank eighth in the majors with a .259 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (297 total runs).

The Braves are fifth in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.276).

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets have hit 69 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Fueled by 156 extra-base hits, New York ranks 20th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Mets rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

New York has scored 258 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Mets have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mets have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.4) among MLB offenses.

New York strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Mets rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.342 WHIP this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (3-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his 12th start of the season. He has a 1.92 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Elder is trying to secure his fourth quality start in a row in this game.

Elder is aiming for his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mets' Carlos Carrasco (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Carrasco will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics W 4-2 Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka MacKenzie Gore 6/10/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka Trevor Williams 6/11/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Jake Irvin

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Phillies W 4-1 Home Carlos Carrasco Aaron Nola 6/1/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Home Max Scherzer Taijuan Walker 6/2/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Justin Verlander Chris Bassitt 6/3/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home Tylor Megill José Berríos 6/4/2023 Blue Jays L 6-4 Home Kodai Senga Yusei Kikuchi 6/6/2023 Braves - Away Carlos Carrasco Bryce Elder 6/7/2023 Braves - Away Max Scherzer Charlie Morton 6/8/2023 Braves - Away Justin Verlander Spencer Strider 6/9/2023 Pirates - Away Tylor Megill Luis Ortiz 6/10/2023 Pirates - Away Kodai Senga Rich Hill 6/11/2023 Pirates - Away Carlos Carrasco Johan Oviedo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.