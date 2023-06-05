Paul DeJong -- .118 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has five doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .239.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 18 of 34 games this season (52.9%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (26.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 34), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

DeJong has picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 .300 AVG .382 .417 OBP .417 .300 SLG .735 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 0 RBI 6 1/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 22 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings