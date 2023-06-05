Andrew Knizner rides a two-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (25-35) game against the Texas Rangers (38-20) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will give the nod to Martin Perez (6-1) versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (2-1).

Cardinals vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (6-1, 4.43 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (2-1, 6.15 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.15 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In five games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 6.15, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .325 against him.

So far this year, Wainwright has not registered a quality start.

Wainwright will try to build upon a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

The Rangers' Perez (6-1) will make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 4.43 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .301.

He has earned a quality start four times in 11 starts this season.

Perez has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

The 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.43), 66th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

