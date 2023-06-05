Monday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (38-20) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (25-35) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 5.

The Rangers will give the nod to Martin Perez (6-1, 4.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Adam Wainwright (2-1, 6.15 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Cardinals were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have fallen short of covering the runline in the six of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

The Cardinals have come away with nine wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a mark of 2-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (282 total, 4.7 per game).

The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.24) in the majors this season.

