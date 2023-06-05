Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Brendan Donovan (.516 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has four doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .246.
- In 54.7% of his 53 games this season, Donovan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (11.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 18.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.298
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.288
|.509
|SLG
|.229
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (50.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (28.6%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (17.9%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Rangers allow the fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Perez (6-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.43), 66th in WHIP (1.541), and 62nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
