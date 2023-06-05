On Monday, Brendan Donovan (.516 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has four doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .246.

In 54.7% of his 53 games this season, Donovan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (11.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 18.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .298 AVG .229 .359 OBP .288 .509 SLG .229 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 8 RBI 2 11/4 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 28 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (50.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (28.6%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.9%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings