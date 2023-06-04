Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Tommy Edman -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .253 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Edman has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In six games this season, he has homered (10.9%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 12 games this season (21.8%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 20 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.227
|AVG
|.255
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.364
|SLG
|.511
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|13/5
|K/BB
|6/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 56 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 59th, 1.415 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th.
