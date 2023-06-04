Tommy Edman -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .253 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • Edman has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • In six games this season, he has homered (10.9%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 12 games this season (21.8%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 20 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.227 AVG .255
.288 OBP .340
.364 SLG .511
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 5
13/5 K/BB 6/6
1 SB 2
Home Away
28 GP 27
15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 56 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 59th, 1.415 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th.
