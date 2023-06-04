Ke'Bryan Hayes carries a two-game homer streak into the Pittsburgh Pirates' (30-27) game versus the St. Louis Cardinals (25-34) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday, at PNC Park.

The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (4-1) for the Cardinals and Rich Hill (4-5) for the Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-1, 3.75 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (4-5, 4.91 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (4-1) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed eight innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, a 3.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.292 in 12 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Mikolas has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Miles Mikolas vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 18th in MLB with a .247 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 14th in the league (.409) and 56 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-22 with a double, a triple and two RBI in 5 2/3 innings.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

The Pirates are sending Hill (4-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

In 11 games this season, the 43-year-old has amassed a 4.91 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to his opponents.

Hill is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year.

Hill will try to build upon a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance).

This season, the 43-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.91), 53rd in WHIP (1.415), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.

