Sunday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (30-27) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (25-34) at PNC Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET on June 4.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (4-1) against the Pirates and Rich Hill (4-5).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals are winless against the spread in their last five chances.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 14, or 42.4%, of those games.

This season St. Louis has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 281 total runs this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

