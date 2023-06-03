On Saturday, Nolan Gorman (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (49) this season while batting .275 with 23 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 50th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • Gorman has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 52 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.2% of them.
  • In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (21.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Gorman has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (42.3%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (19.2%).
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this season (36.5%), including four games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.321 AVG .193
.413 OBP .281
.604 SLG .439
7 XBH 6
4 HR 4
15 RBI 9
17/8 K/BB 16/7
2 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 27
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (37.0%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (40.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
  • Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.