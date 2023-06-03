Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado -- batting .286 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 3-for-5 in his previous game against the Pirates.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks while batting .271.
- Arenado will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer during his last outings.
- Arenado has had a hit in 38 of 55 games this season (69.1%), including multiple hits 16 times (29.1%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (18.2%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this year (38.2%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.247
|AVG
|.217
|.301
|OBP
|.267
|.325
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.9%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (37.0%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (22.2%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- Ortiz (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
