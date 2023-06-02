Paul Goldschmidt -- .237 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .393, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .512.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 55 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.5% of them.

He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has an RBI in 16 of 55 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Home Away 18 GP 19 .348 AVG .269 .451 OBP .329 .667 SLG .436 12 XBH 9 5 HR 2 10 RBI 10 17/11 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 28 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (71.4%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (35.7%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (50.0%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (32.1%)

