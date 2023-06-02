Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 47 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .272 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 51 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.6% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 51), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this season (41.2%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (19.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.413
|OBP
|.281
|.604
|SLG
|.439
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (69.2%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (3.8%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (38.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Contreras (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.33 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up one hit.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
