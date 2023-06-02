Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman has 47 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .272 with 23 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
  • Gorman has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 51 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.6% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 21.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 51), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21 games this season (41.2%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (19.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.321 AVG .193
.413 OBP .281
.604 SLG .439
7 XBH 6
4 HR 4
15 RBI 9
17/8 K/BB 16/7
2 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 26
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (3.8%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Contreras (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.33 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up one hit.
  • The 23-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
