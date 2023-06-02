Juan Yepez Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Friday, Juan Yepez (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Juan Yepez At The Plate
- Yepez is batting .225 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- Yepez has had a base hit in eight of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 17 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Yepez has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.222
|AVG
|.400
|.222
|OBP
|.455
|.222
|SLG
|.700
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|1/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Pirates surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Contreras (3-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up one hit.
- In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.33, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
