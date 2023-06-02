How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at PNC Park.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB play with 76 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- St. Louis' .426 slugging percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals are 14th in MLB with a .252 batting average.
- St. Louis is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (273 total).
- The Cardinals' .326 on-base percentage ranks 11th in MLB.
- Cardinals hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- St. Louis' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.441).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals are sending Jack Flaherty (3-4) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- Flaherty is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season.
- Flaherty is looking to collect his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Shane Bieber
|5/27/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Tanner Bibee
|5/28/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/29/2023
|Royals
|L 7-0
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Josh Staumont
|5/30/2023
|Royals
|W 2-1
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Zack Greinke
|6/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Roansy Contreras
|6/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Luis Ortiz
|6/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Rich Hill
|6/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Martín Pérez
|6/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Dane Dunning
|6/7/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jon Gray
