Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, May 30 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSMW

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .240 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

DeJong has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

DeJong has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (30.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (16.7%).

He has scored in 15 of 30 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 .300 AVG .382 .417 OBP .417 .300 SLG .735 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 0 RBI 6 1/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 19 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (47.4%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

