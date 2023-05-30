Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .262 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.
- In 67.9% of his games this year (36 of 53), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (28.3%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (17.0%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has driven in a run in 19 games this year (35.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (39.6%), including four multi-run games (7.5%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.247
|AVG
|.217
|.301
|OBP
|.267
|.325
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|20 (74.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (34.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.55), 34th in WHIP (1.169), and 64th in K/9 (6.4).
