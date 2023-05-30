Player prop betting options for Paul Goldschmidt, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Kansas City Royals matchup at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, starting at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (3-1) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Mikolas has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 34-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.23), 52nd in WHIP (1.395), and 58th in K/9 (7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds May. 25 7.0 5 0 0 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 7.0 6 3 3 2 0 at Red Sox May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 0 2 at Cubs May. 8 4.1 4 1 1 7 3 vs. Angels May. 3 5.2 8 3 3 5 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 60 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 34 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.395/.517 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 47 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .276/.367/.565 slash line so far this year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 54 hits with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a .262/.341/.466 slash line on the season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals May. 29 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 vs. Nationals May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 3-for-4 0 0 1 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up 52 hits with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .232/.270/.438 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 1 vs. Nationals May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 26 4-for-5 3 2 5 11 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

