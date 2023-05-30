The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET, in the final game of a two-game series at Busch Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +155 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -190 +155 9 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last four games with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover each time. St. Louis and its opponent have finished below the over/under for five consecutive games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.6.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 43.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (13-17).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, St. Louis has a record of 2-5 (28.6%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 65.5%.

St. Louis has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 55 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-26-1).

The Cardinals have not covered a run line this season, going 0-5-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-16 13-16 11-9 13-22 17-24 7-7

