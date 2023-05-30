Tuesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (24-32) and the Kansas City Royals (17-38) at Busch Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on May 30.

The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (3-1) for the Cardinals and Zack Greinke (1-5) for the Royals.

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Cardinals vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 3-4.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have not covered in any of their last four games with a spread.

The Cardinals have won 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season St. Louis has won two of its seven games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 65.5% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored 271 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).

Cardinals Schedule