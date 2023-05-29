Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Josh Staumont and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 2:15 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Guardians.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .261.
- In 67.3% of his games this season (35 of 52), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (28.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 17.3% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has had at least one RBI in 36.5% of his games this year (19 of 52), with more than one RBI nine times (17.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (21 of 52), with two or more runs four times (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.247
|AVG
|.217
|.301
|OBP
|.267
|.325
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (34.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Staumont starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- The 29-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has a 4.76 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .213 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.