MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, May 29
Looking for Monday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most intriguing matchups of the day, which features Nathan Eovaldi starting for the Rangers, and Matthew Boyd taking the ball for Tigers.
Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the docket for May 29.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Guardians at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (1-2) to the bump as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (3-1) for the game between the clubs on Monday.
|CLE: Allen
|BAL: Wells
|6 (32.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (57 IP)
|3.31
|ERA
|3.47
|9.1
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -150
- CLE Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Orioles
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Eovaldi (6-2) to the bump as they play the Tigers, who will look to Boyd (3-3) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.
|TEX: Eovaldi
|DET: Boyd
|10 (69.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (42.1 IP)
|2.60
|ERA
|5.74
|8.6
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Tigers
- TEX Odds to Win: -175
- DET Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Josh Staumont (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will counter with Adam Wainwright (2-0) when the clubs face off Monday.
|KC: Staumont
|STL: Wainwright
|18 (17 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21.1 IP)
|4.76
|ERA
|6.33
|11.1
|K/9
|4.2
Vegas Odds for Royals at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -208
- KC Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Royals at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (3-1) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Marcus Stroman (4-4) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.
|TB: Bradley
|CHC: Stroman
|5 (24.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (64 IP)
|4.44
|ERA
|2.95
|12.6
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Rays at Cubs
- TB Odds to Win: -135
- CHC Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rays at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will counter with J.P. France (1-1) when the teams face off on Monday.
|MIN: Gray
|HOU: France
|10 (54.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21 IP)
|1.82
|ERA
|3.43
|10.9
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Twins at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -125
- MIN Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Twins at Astros
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Karl Kauffmann (0-2) to the hill as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Ryne Nelson (1-2) when the teams face off Monday.
|COL: Kauffmann
|ARI: Nelson
|2 (8.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (52 IP)
|9.35
|ERA
|5.02
|6.2
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -185
- COL Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Rich Hill (4-4) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will hand the ball to Anthony DeSclafani (3-4) when the teams play on Monday.
|PIT: Hill
|SF: DeSclafani
|10 (52.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (60.1 IP)
|4.44
|ERA
|3.43
|8.9
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -145
- PIT Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Giants
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Mike Soroka (0-0) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.
|ATL: Soroka
|OAK: Blackburn
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|-
|ERA
|-
|-
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Braves at Athletics
- ATL Odds to Win: -250
- OAK Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Athletics
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (3-2) to the mound as they face the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (3-4) for the game between the clubs Monday.
|LAA: Canning
|CHW: Kopech
|7 (36.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (57.1 IP)
|4.95
|ERA
|4.24
|7.4
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Angels at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -145
- LAA Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (2-2) to the hill as they face the Dodgers, who will look to Bobby Miller (1-0) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.
|WSH: Williams
|LAD: Miller
|10 (50 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (5 IP)
|4.32
|ERA
|1.80
|6.7
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -225
- WSH Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Dodgers
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Domingo German (2-3) to the hill as they play the Mariners, who will counter with Bryce Miller (3-1) when the clubs meet Monday.
|NYY: Germán
|SEA: Miller
|9 (48 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (31.1 IP)
|3.75
|ERA
|1.15
|9.2
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -140
- NYY Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
