The St. Louis Cardinals (24-31) and Kansas City Royals (16-38) clash on Monday at 2:15 PM ET, opening a two-game series at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals will look to Adam Wainwright (2-0) against the Royals and Josh Staumont.

Cardinals vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (2-0, 6.33 ERA) vs Staumont - KC (0-0, 4.76 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Wainwright (2-0) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 41-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 6.33, a 1.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.594.

Wainwright has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josh Staumont

Staumont starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

The 29-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.

In his 18 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .213 against him. He has a 4.76 ERA and averages 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

