Today's MLB lineup features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here you can find information on how to watch all of today's MLB action.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Tampa Bay Rays (38-16) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-21)

The Dodgers will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.296 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI)

Wander Franco (.296 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.338 AVG, 9 HR, 32 RBI)

TB Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -130 +110 -

The New York Yankees (31-23) take on the San Diego Padres (24-28)

The Padres will hit the field at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.263 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI)

NYY Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -147 +126 7.5

The Baltimore Orioles (33-19) take on the Texas Rangers (33-18)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.265 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)

Cedric Mullins (.265 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.299 AVG, 8 HR, 42 RBI)

BAL Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -145 +124 9

The Cleveland Guardians (22-29) face the St. Louis Cardinals (24-30)

The Cardinals will hit the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.269 AVG, 6 HR, 26 RBI)

José Ramírez (.269 AVG, 6 HR, 26 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.290 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)

STL Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -140 +119 8.5

The Detroit Tigers (24-26) play host to the Chicago White Sox (22-32)

The White Sox will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.292 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

Riley Greene (.292 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.263 AVG, 13 HR, 29 RBI)

DET Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -114 -105 8

The Kansas City Royals (15-38) play the Washington Nationals (23-29)

The Nationals will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.259 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.259 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.289 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI)

WSH Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -110 -109 9

The Minnesota Twins (27-25) play the Toronto Blue Jays (27-26)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.230 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.230 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.335 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)

TOR Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -114 -105 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (27-25) take on the San Francisco Giants (27-25)

The Giants will take to the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.251 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.251 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI) SF Key Player: Michael Conforto (.236 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

SF Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -131 +110 8.5

The Chicago Cubs (22-29) play host to the Cincinnati Reds (23-29)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.293 AVG, 3 HR, 25 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.293 AVG, 3 HR, 25 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.291 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

CHC Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -157 +134 8

The Colorado Rockies (23-30) face the New York Mets (27-26)

The Mets will take to the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.283 AVG, 4 HR, 21 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.283 AVG, 4 HR, 21 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.239 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI)

NYM Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -147 +125 12.5

The Los Angeles Angels (28-25) play host to the Miami Marlins (27-26)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.269 AVG, 12 HR, 33 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.269 AVG, 12 HR, 33 RBI) MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.259 AVG, 17 HR, 35 RBI)

LAA Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -137 +116 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (10-44) take on the Houston Astros (30-21)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.267 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.267 AVG, 11 HR, 32 RBI) HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.288 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

HOU Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -251 +208 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (29-23) face the Boston Red Sox (28-24)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.310 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.310 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI) BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.289 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI)

ARI Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -114 -105 9

The Seattle Mariners (27-25) face the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-25)

The Pirates will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.267 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

Ty France (.267 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.287 AVG, 7 HR, 32 RBI)

SEA Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -150 +128 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (31-21) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (25-27)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Truist Park against the Braves on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.322 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.322 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.269 AVG, 6 HR, 37 RBI)

ATL Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -260 +215 8.5

