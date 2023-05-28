The St. Louis Cardinals (24-30) and the Cleveland Guardians (22-29) will clash in the series rubber match on Sunday, May 28 at Progressive Field, with Jordan Montgomery pitching for the Cardinals and Hunter Gaddis taking the hill for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +115 moneyline odds to win. St. Louis is favored on the run line (-1.5). The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.55 ERA) vs Gaddis - CLE (1-1, 5.26 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 13 (46.4%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 8-12 (40%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 3-2 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a mark of 3-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +185 - 2nd

