Sunday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (24-30) and the Cleveland Guardians (22-29) at Progressive Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals taking home the win. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on May 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-6) to the mound, while Hunter Gaddis (1-1) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Cardinals have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 28 times and won 13, or 46.4%, of those games.

St. Louis is 8-12 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 268 total runs this season.

The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule