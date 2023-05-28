Cardinals vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Sunday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (24-30) and the Cleveland Guardians (22-29) at Progressive Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals taking home the win. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on May 28.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-6) to the mound, while Hunter Gaddis (1-1) will answer the bell for the Guardians.
Cardinals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cardinals vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Guardians Player Props
|Cardinals vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Cardinals have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.
- This season, the Cardinals have been favored 28 times and won 13, or 46.4%, of those games.
- St. Louis is 8-12 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 268 total runs this season.
- The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 23
|@ Reds
|W 8-5
|Adam Wainwright vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 24
|@ Reds
|L 10-3
|Steven Matz vs Ben Lively
|May 25
|@ Reds
|W 2-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Luke Weaver
|May 26
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Matthew Liberatore vs Shane Bieber
|May 27
|@ Guardians
|W 2-1
|Jack Flaherty vs Tanner Bibee
|May 28
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Hunter Gaddis
|May 29
|Royals
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs TBA
|May 30
|Royals
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Zack Greinke
|June 2
|@ Pirates
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Roansy Contreras
|June 3
|@ Pirates
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Luis Ortiz
|June 4
|@ Pirates
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Wil Crowe
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.