Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brendan Donovan -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Guardians.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has four doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .257.
- In 57.4% of his games this year (27 of 47), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (21.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (10.6%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 19.1% of his games this year, Donovan has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.3% of his games this year (18 of 47), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.298
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.288
|.509
|SLG
|.229
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (29.2%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Gaddis (1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 5.26 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
