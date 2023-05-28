Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Alec Bohm and others in the Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies matchup at Truist Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (4-2) will take the mound for the Braves, his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.040 WHIP ranks 13th, and 15.1 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 23 6.0 5 4 2 11 3 at Rangers May. 17 5.0 6 4 4 7 3 at Blue Jays May. 12 6.2 5 2 2 12 1 vs. Orioles May. 6 5.0 4 2 2 10 0 at Mets May. 1 5.0 5 4 4 8 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Spencer Strider's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI (66 total hits). He has stolen 22 bases.

He's slashed .322/.407/.556 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 25 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 2 vs. Dodgers May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 44 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .227/.355/.505 so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Dodgers May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has put up 52 hits with nine doubles, six home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.325/.409 on the season.

Bohm will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 24 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 23 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Alec Bohm or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.