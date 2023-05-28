Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Andrew Knizner and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is batting .230 with five doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Knizner has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (16.0%).
- In 12.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Knizner has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 28.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.0%.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.231
|AVG
|.208
|.259
|OBP
|.240
|.423
|SLG
|.292
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 51 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Gaddis makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.26 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
