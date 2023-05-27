Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to defeat Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians when the teams meet on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 72 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks fifth in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 266.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.445 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jack Flaherty (3-4) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Flaherty has made seven starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Reds L 6-5 Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds W 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds L 10-3 Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds W 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Matthew Liberatore Shane Bieber 5/27/2023 Guardians - Away Jack Flaherty Tanner Bibee 5/28/2023 Guardians - Away Jordan Montgomery Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals - Home Adam Wainwright - 5/30/2023 Royals - Home Steven Matz Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates - Away Miles Mikolas Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore -

