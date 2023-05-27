Saturday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (23-30) and Cleveland Guardians (22-28) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.

The Guardians will look to Tanner Bibee (1-1) against the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (3-4).

Cardinals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Cardinals have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those games.

St. Louis has a mark of 7-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.0 runs per game (266 total).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.34 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule