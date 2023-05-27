Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Tanner Bibee) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has four doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .253.
- Donovan has gotten a hit in 26 of 46 games this year (56.5%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (21.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (17.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (6.5%).
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (37.0%), including four games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.298
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.288
|.509
|SLG
|.229
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (1.0 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Bibee (1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
