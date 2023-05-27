After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Tanner Bibee) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has four doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .253.

Donovan has gotten a hit in 26 of 46 games this year (56.5%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (21.7%).

He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (17.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (6.5%).

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (37.0%), including four games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .298 AVG .229 .359 OBP .288 .509 SLG .229 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 8 RBI 2 11/4 K/BB 9/4 2 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 23 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings