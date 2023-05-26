Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willson Contreras, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .222.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 27 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (6.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has an RBI in 16 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.313
|AVG
|.197
|.378
|OBP
|.296
|.522
|SLG
|.230
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (41.7%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (29.2%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 50 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber (3-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.08), 37th in WHIP (1.212), and 64th in K/9 (6.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.