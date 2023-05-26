Friday's game features the Detroit Tigers (23-25) and the Chicago White Sox (21-31) squaring off at Comerica Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 26.

The White Sox will give the ball to Lance Lynn (3-5, 6.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Joey Wentz (1-4, 7.45 ERA).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The White Sox covered in its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the White Sox have been favored 19 times and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

Chicago has played as favorites of -155 or more twice this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 60.8% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 215 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Tigers matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have won in 19, or 45.2%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Detroit has won 11 of 24 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (179 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 21 Royals W 5-2 Lance Lynn vs Carlos Hernandez May 22 @ Guardians L 3-0 Jimmy Lambert vs Hunter Gaddis May 23 @ Guardians W 4-2 Dylan Cease vs Logan Allen May 24 @ Guardians W 6-0 Michael Kopech vs Cal Quantrill May 25 @ Tigers L 7-2 Lucas Giolito vs Alex Faedo May 26 @ Tigers - Lance Lynn vs Joey Wentz May 27 @ Tigers - Jimmy Lambert vs Michael Lorenzen May 28 @ Tigers - Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez May 29 Angels - Michael Kopech vs Jaime Barria May 30 Angels - Lucas Giolito vs Griffin Canning May 31 Angels - Lance Lynn vs Tyler Anderson

Tigers Schedule