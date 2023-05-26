Nolan Gorman and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber on May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis with 46 hits, batting .297 this season with 23 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Gorman will look to extend his 15-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer during his last outings.
  • Gorman has gotten a hit in 34 of 46 games this year (73.9%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (19.6%).
  • In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (23.9%, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • Gorman has picked up an RBI in 43.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 39.1% of his games this season (18 of 46), with two or more runs four times (8.7%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.321 AVG .193
.413 OBP .281
.604 SLG .439
7 XBH 6
4 HR 4
15 RBI 9
17/8 K/BB 16/7
2 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 23
17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 50 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • The Guardians will send Bieber (3-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.08), 37th in WHIP (1.212), and 64th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers.
