The Cleveland Guardians (21-28) and St. Louis Cardinals (23-29) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET. The Guardians are coming off a series defeat to the White Sox, and the Cardinals a series split with the Reds.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (3-3) to the mound, while Matthew Liberatore (1-0) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (3-3, 3.08 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

The Cardinals will send Liberatore (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.

In two appearances this season, he has a 3.00 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .200 against him.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

Bieber (3-3) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed eight innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 3.08, a 3.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.212.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Bieber has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 6.4 innings per appearance.

The 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.08), 37th in WHIP (1.212), and 64th in K/9 (6.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

