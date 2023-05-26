Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Guardians on May 26, 2023
Paul Goldschmidt and Jose Ramirez are two of the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cleveland Guardians play at Progressive Field on Friday (beginning at 7:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Cardinals vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 16 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 25 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.
- He's slashing .292/.401/.516 so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Reds
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 23 walks and 40 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a .297/.389/.613 slash line on the season.
- Gorman takes a 15-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with three doubles, four home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Bieber Stats
- The Guardians will send Shane Bieber (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 10 starts this season.
- Bieber has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 6.4 innings per appearance.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.212 WHIP ranks 37th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 64th.
Bieber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|May. 21
|8.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|2
|at White Sox
|May. 16
|4.2
|12
|6
|5
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 9
|6.0
|7
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|8.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Matthew Liberatore's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 46 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .266/.348/.462 slash line on the year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has put up 48 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .254/.342/.339 so far this year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.