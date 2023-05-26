Cardinals vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Matthew Liberatore will be starting for the St. Louis Cardinals when they take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Guardians as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds. St. Louis is a 1.5-run favorite (at +165 odds). The contest's over/under is listed at 8 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-115
|-105
|8
|-105
|-115
|-1.5
|-200
|+165
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-1.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have been victorious in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis has entered 16 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 7-9 in those contests.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 28 of 51 chances this season.
- The Cardinals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-15
|12-14
|11-7
|12-21
|16-21
|7-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.