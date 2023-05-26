Friday's contest at Progressive Field has the St. Louis Cardinals (23-29) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (21-28) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (3-3) to the mound, while Matthew Liberatore (1-0) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Cardinals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The past 10 Cardinals games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (45%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (263 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

