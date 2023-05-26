Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brendan Donovan -- batting .219 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .247 with four doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Donovan has had a hit in 25 of 45 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits nine times (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17.8% of his games this season, Donovan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (35.6%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.298
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.288
|.509
|SLG
|.229
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (50.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (22.7%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Bieber (3-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went eight innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.08), 37th in WHIP (1.212), and 64th in K/9 (6.6) among pitchers who qualify.
