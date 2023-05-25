How to Watch the WNBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In one of the two exciting matchups on the WNBA schedule today, the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury take the court at Footprint Center.
Today's WNBA Games
The Phoenix Mercury play host to the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx look to pull off an away win at the Mercury on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 0-2
- MIN Record: 0-2
- PHO Stats: 70.0 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (11th)
- MIN Stats: 71.5 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 80.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (22.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.5 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (18.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3
- PHO Odds to Win: -151
- MIN Odds to Win: +126
- Total: 161 points
The Los Angeles Sparks play host to the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces look to pull off an away win at the Sparks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 1-0
- LVA Record: 1-0
- LAS Stats: 94.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 71.0 Opp. PPG (third)
- LVA Stats: 105.0 PPG (first in WNBA), 64.0 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (17.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- LVA Key Player: Kelsey Plum (23.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -13.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -1123
- LAS Odds to Win: +683
- Total: 170.5 points
