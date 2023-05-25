Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .264.

Arenado has had a hit in 34 of 49 games this season (69.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (28.6%).

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (18.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Arenado has had an RBI in 18 games this year (36.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .247 AVG .217 .301 OBP .267 .325 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 23 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings