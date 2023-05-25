Thursday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the St. Louis Cardinals (22-29) squaring off against the Cincinnati Reds (21-28) at 12:35 PM ET (on May 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (2-1) against the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 12 (44.4%) of those contests.

St. Louis has entered 10 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 4-6 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 261.

The Cardinals have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule