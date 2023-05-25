Cardinals vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the St. Louis Cardinals (22-29) squaring off against the Cincinnati Reds (21-28) at 12:35 PM ET (on May 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (2-1) against the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 12 (44.4%) of those contests.
- St. Louis has entered 10 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 4-6 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 261.
- The Cardinals have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Miles Mikolas vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 21
|Dodgers
|W 10-5
|Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 22
|@ Reds
|L 6-5
|Jordan Montgomery vs Brandon Williamson
|May 23
|@ Reds
|W 8-5
|Adam Wainwright vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 24
|@ Reds
|L 10-3
|Steven Matz vs Ben Lively
|May 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Luke Weaver
|May 26
|@ Guardians
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Tanner Bibee
|May 27
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Shane Bieber
|May 28
|@ Guardians
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Gaddis
|May 29
|Royals
|-
|Steven Matz vs TBA
|May 30
|Royals
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Zack Greinke
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.