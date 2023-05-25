Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Brendan Donovan -- hitting .219 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Reds.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .252 with four doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Donovan has picked up a hit in 56.8% of his 44 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.5% of them.
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (9.1%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has driven in a run in eight games this season (18.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 44 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.298
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.288
|.509
|SLG
|.229
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (23.8%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (14.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Reds have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Weaver (1-2 with a 6.54 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.54, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
