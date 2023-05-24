Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .727 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple) in his previous game against the Reds.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .285.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

In 25 of 46 games this season (54.3%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (26.1%).

Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (13.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.1% of his games this year, Edman has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (37.0%), including seven multi-run games (15.2%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .227 AVG .255 .288 OBP .340 .364 SLG .511 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 13/5 K/BB 6/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 20 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings