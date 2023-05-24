On Wednesday, Oscar Mercado (coming off going 1-for-2) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Oscar Mercado At The Plate (2022)

  • Mercado hit .207 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.
  • In 19 of 45 games last season (42.2%) Mercado had at least one hit, and in six of those contests (13.3%) he picked up two or more.
  • He homered in four of 45 games in 2022 (8.9%), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Mercado picked up an RBI in nine games last season out of 45 (20.0%), including multiple RBIs in 6.7% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He crossed home in 13 of 45 games a year ago (28.9%), including one multi-run game.

Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
16 GP 29
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (41.4%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.8%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • The Reds will look to Lively (1-2) in his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
