Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Gorman -- hitting .405 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Reds.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 44 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .297 with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Gorman enters this game on a 13-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .381 with three homers.
- In 72.7% of his 44 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (25.0%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43.2% of his games this season, Gorman has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (22.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 38.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.413
|OBP
|.281
|.604
|SLG
|.439
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|17 (73.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (23.8%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.11).
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will look to Lively (1-2) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
