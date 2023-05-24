Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Nolan Arenado (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is batting .268 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in 34 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has driven in a run in 18 games this year (37.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 43.8% of his games this season (21 of 48), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.247
|AVG
|.217
|.301
|OBP
|.267
|.325
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (22.7%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (36.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.11).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively (1-2) takes the mound for the Reds to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
