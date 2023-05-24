Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and starter Steven Matz on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Reds have +135 odds to upset. The total is 10.5 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -160 +135 10.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. St. Louis and its opponent have finished above the over/under in four straight games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that span being 9.5.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been favored on the moneyline 26 total times this season. They've gone 12-14 in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 6-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (42.9% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

St. Louis has had an over/under set by bookmakers 49 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 27 of those games (27-21-1).

The Cardinals have had a run line set for only one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-15 11-13 10-7 12-20 15-20 7-7

