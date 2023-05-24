Cardinals vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Wednesday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (22-28) and Cincinnati Reds (20-28) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 24.
The probable pitchers are Steven Matz (0-5) for the Cardinals and Ben Lively (1-2) for the Reds.
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-2.
- St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cardinals have been favored 26 times and won 12, or 46.2%, of those games.
- St. Louis has a record of 6-8 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- St. Louis has scored 258 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Steven Matz vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 20
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Miles Mikolas vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 21
|Dodgers
|W 10-5
|Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 22
|@ Reds
|L 6-5
|Jordan Montgomery vs Brandon Williamson
|May 23
|@ Reds
|W 8-5
|Adam Wainwright vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Steven Matz vs Ben Lively
|May 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Luke Weaver
|May 26
|@ Guardians
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Tanner Bibee
|May 27
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Shane Bieber
|May 28
|@ Guardians
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Gaddis
|May 29
|Royals
|-
|Steven Matz vs TBA
