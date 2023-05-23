Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Tommy Edman and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (84 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .277 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- In 53.3% of his games this year (24 of 45), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (24.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Edman has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (24.4%), with two or more RBI in three of them (6.7%).
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (35.6%), including six games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.227
|AVG
|.255
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.364
|SLG
|.511
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|13/5
|K/BB
|6/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (21.1%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.04).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 59 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went five innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 61st, 1.428 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th.
